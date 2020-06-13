Four Mumbai Cops Succumb to Coronavirus, Highest Single-day Toll for Force
A medical team collects swabs from police personnel and their family members for COVID-19 tests at Yogi Nagar Police Quarters after a police inspector was found positive for the disease, in Borivali, Mumbai. (Image: AP)
So far, 25 personnel and one officer of Mumbai police has died of COVID-19, while hundreds are undergoing
treatment for the infection at various hospitals.
Four Mumbai policemen succumbed to novel coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours, the worst in terms of single-day toll for any unit of the force in Maharashtra since the outbreak began, an official said on Saturday.
The statewide death toll in the force stands at 40.
The statewide death toll in the force stands at 40.