Four National-level Hockey Players Killed in Car Accident in MP's Hoshangabad
While four hockey players lost their lives in the accident, the condition of one is stated to be critical.
Visual from the site of the car accident in Hoshangabad. (Image: Twitter/ANI)
New Delhi: Four national-level hockey players died and three others were injured after their car rammed into a tree in Hoshangabad of Madhya Pradesh.
The injured were rushed to a nearby private hospital. Condition of one is stated to be critical.
