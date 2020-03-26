Take the pledge to vote

Four New Covid-19 Cases Reported in Gujarat, State Tally Climbs to 43

Health officials said one new case each was detected in Ahmedabad, Surat, Gandhinagar and Bhavnagar on Thursday.

PTI

Updated:March 26, 2020, 1:45 PM IST
Four New Covid-19 Cases Reported in Gujarat, State Tally Climbs to 43
Representative Image. A municipal worker sprays disinfectant on a street, amid coronavirus disease (COVID-19) fears, in Srinagar March 13, 2020. (Reuters/Danish Ismail)

New Delhi: The number of COVID-19 patients in Gujarat rose to 43 with four more coronavirus cases reported in the state during the last 24 hours, a senior health official said on Thursday.

One new case each has been reported from Ahmedabad, Surat, Gandhinagar and Bhavnagar, state principal secretary (health) Jayanti Ravi said in Gandhinagar.

Ahmedabad is on top with 15 cases, followed by Vadodara-eight, Gandhinagar and Surat-seven each, Rajkot-four and Kutch and Bhavnagar-one each.

