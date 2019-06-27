Nurses Who Recorded TikTok Videos Inside Neonatal Care Unit in Odisha Hospital Told to Go on Leave
Malkangiri District Magistrate Manish Agarwal ordered the four nurses to go on leave based on the recommendation of the Chief District Medical Office (CDMO), Ajit Kumar Mohanty, the official said.
For representation
Malkangiri: The four nurses who recorded TikTok videos inside the special neonatal care unit (SNCU) of the district headquarters hospital here were on Thursday told to go on leave, an official said.
Malkangiri District Magistrate Manish Agarwal ordered the four nurses to go on leave based on the recommendation of the Chief District Medical Office (CDMO), Ajit Kumar Mohanty, the official said.
A special committee has been constituted to investigate the matter and action will be taken following the probe report, the official added.
The four nurses - Ruby Ray, Tapasi Biswas, Swapna Bala and Nandini Ray - were showcaused by the CDMO on Wednesday for extreme medical negligence and recording TikTok videos inside the SNCU of the district headquarters hospital.
The CDMO issued the showcause after the TikTok videos of the nurses went viral in the social media. The nurses are seen singing, dancing and frolicking inside the SNCU in the video in their official uniforms.
TikTok is an app for creating and sharing short music videos.
The four nurses in their reply said that they made video clips only after duty hours. They, however, admitted "mistake" of shooting the video in the official uniform, the official said.
The SNCU was set up at the hospital for treatment of critically ill new born children as Malkangiri recorded high rate of infant mortality.
Also Watch
-
War Of Words: Highlights of First Week In Parliament
-
Monday 24 June , 2019
IAF Commemorates 20 Years Of Kargil War At Gwalior Air Base
-
Friday 21 June , 2019
Chennai Water Crisis: Millions Hit as City’s Reservoirs And Groundwater Resources Run Dry
-
Thursday 20 June , 2019
What's The Significance Of President Ram Nath Kovind's Address To Joint Session Of Parliament?
-
Friday 21 June , 2019
India Celebrates International Yoga Day
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Twitter Responds to Third Umpire's 'Controversial' Decision Against Rohit Sharma With Brutal Memes
- Marvel Gives Avengers Endgame's 'Fat Thor' an Official Name
- Pakistan's Eerie Symmetry with 1992 World Cup After New Zealand Win Has Stunned Shashi Tharoor
- MG Hector Undercuts Jeep Compass by Rs 3.5 lakh, Tata Harrier by Rs 80,000
- India vs West Indies | Great Feeling to be Respected as a Fast Bowling Unit: Bumrah
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s