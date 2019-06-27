Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Nurses Who Recorded TikTok Videos Inside Neonatal Care Unit in Odisha Hospital Told to Go on Leave

Malkangiri District Magistrate Manish Agarwal ordered the four nurses to go on leave based on the recommendation of the Chief District Medical Office (CDMO), Ajit Kumar Mohanty, the official said.

PTI

Updated:June 27, 2019, 7:35 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Nurses Who Recorded TikTok Videos Inside Neonatal Care Unit in Odisha Hospital Told to Go on Leave
For representation
Loading...

Malkangiri: The four nurses who recorded TikTok videos inside the special neonatal care unit (SNCU) of the district headquarters hospital here were on Thursday told to go on leave, an official said.

Malkangiri District Magistrate Manish Agarwal ordered the four nurses to go on leave based on the recommendation of the Chief District Medical Office (CDMO), Ajit Kumar Mohanty, the official said.

A special committee has been constituted to investigate the matter and action will be taken following the probe report, the official added.

The four nurses - Ruby Ray, Tapasi Biswas, Swapna Bala and Nandini Ray - were showcaused by the CDMO on Wednesday for extreme medical negligence and recording TikTok videos inside the SNCU of the district headquarters hospital.

The CDMO issued the showcause after the TikTok videos of the nurses went viral in the social media. The nurses are seen singing, dancing and frolicking inside the SNCU in the video in their official uniforms.

TikTok is an app for creating and sharing short music videos.

The four nurses in their reply said that they made video clips only after duty hours. They, however, admitted "mistake" of shooting the video in the official uniform, the official said.

The SNCU was set up at the hospital for treatment of critically ill new born children as Malkangiri recorded high rate of infant mortality.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram