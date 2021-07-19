Four Of A Family Burnt Alive In Rajasthan’s Jodhpur

In a heart-wrenching incident, on Sunday night, four members of the same family were burnt alive in a fire accident in Jodhpur district of Rajasthan. An elderly couple and their two daughters died on the spot. Three of the deceased were reportedly ill. All the four victims had died by the time police and fire brigade teams arrived. After hearing about the incident, top police officials also reached the spot.

The police have started investigating the matter but the reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained.

On Sunday night a fire broke out in a retired government official Subhash Chaudhary’s house in Milkman Colony under the Shastri Nagar Police limits in Jodhpur city. House owner Subhash Chaudhary (

75), his wife Neelam (70), daughters Pallavi (50) and Lavanya (45) were all in the house at the time of the incident and all were burnt alive. As the neighbours noticed smoke and flame rising out of the house during the night they informed police and fire brigade. The fire fighters found it difficult to enter the house as it was locked from inside.

District Collector Inderjit Singh, Commissionerate (West) DCP Alok Srivastava, and ACP Noor Mohammad, arrived at the scene after hearing of the tragedy. The authorities are also looking into the incident and other aspects of the case because all the dead bodies were found in one room. No one was allowed to enter the house till the forensic team reached the site.

Neighbours informed police that one daughter of the family has married in Chandigarh. Only four members were living in the house. Elder daughter Pallavi Choudhary worked as a science teacher at St Paul’s School in Shastri nagar area of the city. She lived with her parents and sister. For 25 years, her younger sister was paralyzed. Subhash Chaudhary, her father, and Neelam Chaudhary, her mother, were both sick for the last several months.

