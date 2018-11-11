English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Four of a Family, Including Two Children, Found Charred to Death in House Near Tirupati
The bodies of 35-year old Srinivasa Reddy, an autorickshaw driver, his wife, son and daughter were found in the bedroom of their small house at Madibaka village, police said.
Representative Image.(Reuters)
Tirupati: Four members of a family, including two children, were charred to death in a fire in their isolated residence at a nearby village Sunday, police said.
The bodies of 35-year old Srinivasa Reddy, an autorickshaw driver, his wife, son and daughter were found in the bedroom of their small house at Madibaka village, about 25km from here, they said.
Police and fire force personnel, on being alerted by neighbours in the area, rushed and put out the fire and broke open the door when they found the four badly charred bodies.
The children were aged under ten.
The incident was suspected to have occurred in the early hours Sunday, police said adding the cause of the fire was being investigated.
They were looking into all angles, including suicide or an accidental fire, police added.
