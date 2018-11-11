GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Four of a Family, Including Two Children, Found Charred to Death in House Near Tirupati

PTI

Updated:November 11, 2018, 12:20 PM IST
Representative Image.(Reuters)
Tirupati: Four members of a family, including two children, were charred to death in a fire in their isolated residence at a nearby village Sunday, police said.

The bodies of 35-year old Srinivasa Reddy, an autorickshaw driver, his wife, son and daughter were found in the bedroom of their small house at Madibaka village, about 25km from here, they said.

Police and fire force personnel, on being alerted by neighbours in the area, rushed and put out the fire and broke open the door when they found the four badly charred bodies.

The children were aged under ten.

The incident was suspected to have occurred in the early hours Sunday, police said adding the cause of the fire was being investigated.

They were looking into all angles, including suicide or an accidental fire, police added.
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
