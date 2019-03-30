English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Four of Family Commit Suicide in Jalandhar, Call Up Neighbours Before Consuming Poison
The woman and her three children were living in Punjab's Manko village, while her husband lives in Dubai.
Representative image.
Jalandhar: Four persons of a family here allegedly committed suicide after consuming some poisonous substance, police said on Saturday.
The deceased, residents of Manko village here, were identified as Bakhshinderjit Kaur (45), her three children Jaspreet Singh (18), Balpreet Kaur (14) and Harmanjit Singh (12), Adampur police station Inspector Sarabjit Singh said.
Jaspreet Singh had even called up their neighbours and told them about consuming poison on Friday night, police said.
They were taken to hospital where they died, they said.
Bakhshinderjit Kaur's husband, Ajit Singh, is living in Dubai, they said.
Police said the post-mortem of the bodies was conducted and further investigations are underway.
