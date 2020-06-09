INDIA

1-MIN READ

Four of Family Die after Consuming Pesticide-laced Toddy in Gujarat

Image for representation.

Image for representation.

Five members of the family were shifted to a private hospital in Chhota Udepur on Tuesday after they consumed toddy, a fermented drink produced from the sap of a palm tree, which had got mixed with pesticide they had applied on the tree to keep insects away.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: June 9, 2020, 6:43 PM IST
Four members of a family, including a husband-wife duo, died on Tuesday and another was in serious condition after they consumed toddy that got had accidentally mixed with pesticide in Gujarat's Chhota Udepur district, police said. The family resided in Sinhada village under Kavant taluka of the district.

Five members of the family were shifted to a private hospital in Chhota Udepur on Tuesday after they consumed toddy, a fermented drink produced from the sap of a palm tree, which had got mixed with pesticide they had applied on the tree to keep insects away, district SP M S Bhabhor said.

Four of them, the couple and their two sons, died, while the other person is in the hospital in serious condition, he said.

"The five, including the man, his wife and two sons, consumed toddy along with a relative who was visiting them at

their village last evening," the SP said. "Their health deteriorated and they were rushed to a primary health centre, from where they were shifted to a hospital in Chhota Udepur, where four of them died."

"The toddy got mixed with insecticide due to rains yesterday (Monday), making it poisonous," he said.

The deceased were identified as Devsinh Rathva (42), his wife Dedhariben (40), and their sons, Suresh (22), and

Manish (20), police said. Their bodies were sent for post-mortem and further investigation was underway, the SP said.


