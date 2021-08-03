Four of Family Die By Suicide in AP’s West Godavari District

Four members of a family including two children died by suicide, on Friday night, following a fight between the husband and wife over the issue extra-marital affair. A man, his wife and two children died by suicide by jumping into the Godavari river from the Chinchinada bridge in West Godavari district.

Kanchi Satish (34), hailing from the Mogalikuduru village of Mandikuduru mandal in East Godavari district was married to Sandhya(28) for almost six years. While Satish worked in Saudi Arabia, Sandhya stayed back home and took care of their children, Jaswant (4) and Jai Shree Durga (2). After returning from Saudi Arabia, Satish seemingly had an argument with his wife on allegations of an extra-marital affair. After this he contacted the Panchayat. With the intervention of the panchayat members and elders from the village a compromise was worked out between Satish and Sandhya. Sandhya was sent to her parent’s home and the two children stayed with the family of Satish.

After a while, he went to visit his wife at her uncle’s place which was outside the Palakollu zone of West Godavari district. After staying there for two days, the four of them—Satish, Sandhya, and their children—jumped into the Godavari river. Police have retrieved children’s clothes, slippers, and a suicide note from a bike that was parked near the bridge.

According to the latest revelations, the wife Sandhya wrote that the family was duped by a man named Phanindra. He had apparently cheated her off of lakhs of rupees and gold jewelry, which had put their family into penury. Sandhya further mentioned in the suicide note that it was Phanindra who was responsible for their suicide.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here