Four of Family, Domestic Worker Killed in Punjab's Tarn Taran

Four members of a family and a domestic worker were killed by unidentified men at Kairon village here in the early hours of Thursday, police said.

Brij Lal (55), his son Bunty (25), two daughters-in-law Amandeep Kaur (24) and Jaspreet Kaur (28), and their domestic worker Gursahib (35) were found dead at their home, they said.







Their throats were slit with a sharp-edged weapon, Superintendent of Police Jagjit Singh Walia said, adding that investigation into the matter was underway. Brij Lal had multiple cases related to drug peddling registered against him, while his Ranjit Kaur died some time ago in a prison, where she was lodged on narcotic charges, police said, adding his three other sons Paramjit, Sonu and Gurjant Singh are drug addicts.







Paramjit and Sonu were in a drug de-addiction centre while Gurjant was not at home at the time of the incident. The four children of Paramjit and Sonu were not harmed by assailants, they said.