Four of Family Fall into Maharashtra's Vaitarna River While Taking Selfie, Two Drown

A 24-year-old woman and a teen girl drowned at Vaitarna Jetty in Maharashtra’s Palghar district on Saturday evening while they were part of a group taking a selfie, a police official said.

Neela Damisingh Dasna (24) and Santu Dasna (15) were part of a group of four that were taking a selfie when the incident happened at around 6pm, Senior Inspector Prafulla Wagh of Mandvi police station said.

“They lost their balance while the selfie was being clicked and drowned as it was high tide at the time and the two got sucked in marsh.

While two persons in the group were saved by people present there, Neela and Santu drowned. Their bodies were fished out by fire brigade personnel,” he said.

