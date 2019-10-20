Four of Family, Including Children Aged 5 and 8, Found Dead at Home in Karnataka; Suicide Pact Suspected
Bhimappa Channappagol (32), who worked as a security guard at an ATM, his 25-year old wife and two sons, aged eight and five, were found hanging from ceiling on Saturday evening.
Image for representation.
Belagavi: In a suspected case of suicide, four members of a family, including two children, were found dead in their house at Hosur village in this district in Karnataka, police said on Sunday.
Bhimappa Channappagol (32), who worked as a security guard at an ATM, his 25-year old wife and two sons, aged eight and five, were found hanging from ceiling on Saturday evening, District Superintendent of Police Laxman Nimbargi said.
No suicide note was found and the cause of the extreme step was under investigation, he told PTI.
He said Channappagol had brought a cake at around 4 pm on Saturday and consumed it with all family members, including his mother.
Later, his mother went out to get fodder and when returned she saw all the four hanging.
