Four of Family Injured in LPG Cylinder Blast at House in Hyderabad

New Delhi: Four members of a family were injured when an LPG cylinder blasted at a house in Malakpet area of Hyderabad, news agency ANI reported.

The mishap took place on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.

The victims, identified as Laxmaiah, Yadamma, Mukesh and Tejaswini, are in stable condition.

Malakpet Police has registered a case in the matter and investigations were on.

