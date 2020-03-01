English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
Four of Family Injured in LPG Cylinder Blast at House in Hyderabad
The mishap took place on the intervening night of February 29 and March 1. Malakpet Police has registered a case in the matter and investigations were on.
File image (Photo: Reuters)
New Delhi: Four members of a family were injured when an LPG cylinder blasted at a house in Malakpet area of Hyderabad, news agency ANI reported.
The mishap took place on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.
The victims, identified as Laxmaiah, Yadamma, Mukesh and Tejaswini, are in stable condition.
Malakpet Police has registered a case in the matter and investigations were on.
