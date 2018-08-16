GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Independence Day India | News18.com
Four Parked Vehicles Catch Fire After Contact With Live Wire in Noida

The incident was reported around 10 pm under Sector 58 police station limits.

PTI

Updated:August 16, 2018, 10:01 AM IST
Representative Image (Photo: Reuters/Gene Blevins)
Noida: Four vehicles parked on the roadside in Sector 62 here caught fire on Wednesday after an electric wire fell on them, police said.

The incident was reported around 10 pm under Sector 58 police station limits, they said.

"Due to the problem in the transformer, an electric wire connected to it fell on the vehicles parked nearby which soon caught fire," a police official said.

The Fire Service officials were soon alerted and the flames were doused with no reports of any loss of life, the official said.

However, the two sedan and two hatchback cars were engulfed in the fire, according to the official.

Further details were awaited.

