Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Four Passengers Onboard Kerala Express Die Due to Extreme Heat in Jhansi

The deceased were a part of a 68-member group that was returning after visiting Varanasi and Agra.

News18.com

Updated:June 11, 2019, 12:04 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Four Passengers Onboard Kerala Express Die Due to Extreme Heat in Jhansi
Illustration by Mir Suhail (News18)
Loading...
Jhansi: Four passengers on the Kerala Express have died here due to extreme heat while one passenger has been hospitalised in a critical condition, an official said.

According to reports, the passengers travelling on the Kerala Express train on Monday evening complained of uneasiness and by the time the train reached Jhansi, they had passed away. The dead bodies were taken off at Jhansi railway station and sent for post mortem.

All the passengers were travelling from Agra to Coimbatore and were seated in S-8 and S-9 coaches. Divisional Railway Manager Neeraj Ambisht said that the bodies would be sent to Coimbatore on Tuesday after post mortem.

The deceased were a part of a 68-member group that was returning after visiting Varanasi and Agra. "Shortly after we left Agra, the heat became unbearable and some people started complaining of breathing problems and uneasiness. Before we could get some help, they collapsed," said a member of the group.

The deceased have been identified as Bundur Palanisame, 80, Bal Krishna Ramaswami, 69, Chinnare, 71, and Dhiva Nai, 71. Subbaraiyya, 71, has been hospitalised in Jhansi.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram