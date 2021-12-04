Four People Booked For Making Objectional, Inflammatory Posts On Social Media

Mathura, Dec 3: Four people have been booked for making objectional and inflammatory posts on social media sites, offcials said While two FIRs have been registered at the Govind Nagar Police Station, the other FIRs are at the Kotwali Police Station, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Gaurav Grover said. Four social media account holders have posted objectionable and inflammatory content, he said, adding that people were told to not post such material in view of December 6.

It was on December 6, 1992, that the Babri Masjid in Ayodhya was demolished at the site of a temple-mosque dispute. The SSP said that action against the four has been taken under Section 67 of the Information Technology Act.

The administration through surveillance is keeping a close watch on social media sites, the officials said. Under heavy police arrangement, the Friday Namaz was offered at the Shahi Masjid Idgah here they said.

The Namaz was offered in a congenial environment, SSP Grover said. He said entry into the Idgah was granted on the basis of Aadhaar card.

I am happy that there is no change in cordial and affectionate environment in Mathura, a senior official said.To control any untoward incident, District Magistrate Navneet Singh Chahal and SSP Grover stationed themselves at the Deeg Gate police outpost, which is very close to the Idgah.

In view of December 6, Grover said permission to hold traditional rituals by four organisations Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha ,Srikrishna Janmabhumi Nirman Nyas, Narayani Sena and Srikrishna Mukti Dal has been rejected. Narrating the details of force to be deployed, the officials said, five additional SPs, 14 Deputy-SPs, 40 inspectors, 1400 head constables and constables, 10 companies of PAC and six of RAF are being deployed from Saturday evening.

As a precautionary measure, the Railways has suspended the Rail bus operation between Mathura and Vrindavan for four days.Rail bus, a virtual heritage bus, running between Mathura and Vrindavan has been cancelled from December 4 to December 7 Ravi Prakash, Area Manager Mathura Junction of NER said.

Meanwhile, advocate and secretary Idgah trust Tanveer Ahemad has appreciated the steps taken by district administration to maintain harmony of Mathura.

