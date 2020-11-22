Four People Dead, One Injured as Car Rams into Stationary Tanker in Rajasthan's Ajmer

Four people died and one was injured when a car rammed into a stationary tanker in the Beawar area of Ajmer district on Sunday, police said. The crash took place on the Jaipur-Ahmedabad highway, they said, adding three occupants of the car and the truck's cleaner, who was cooking, died.

They were identified as Sushma Devi (50), her son Bule (15) and daughter Devika (20), all residents of Gurgaon, and tanker cleaner Harbaz (22), the police said.

A police officer said the driver of the car, Deshraj, sustained injuries and is undergoing treatment.