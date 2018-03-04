GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Four People, Including 1 Militant, Killed in Shopian Firing; Situation Tense

The retaliatory firing killed a militant identified as Shahid Ahmad Dar, resident of Jamnagri in Shopian. However, three others were also killed in the firing, who the Army says were accomplices of Dar, but locals denied the allegation saying the three were civilians.

Mufti Islah | CNN-News18

Updated:March 4, 2018, 11:32 PM IST
Four People, Including 1 Militant, Killed in Shopian Firing; Situation Tense
(Representative image: PTI)
Srinagar: Four people, including a militant, were killed in a firing incident in Shopian on Sunday night after some militants started firing at an Army vehicle near Pohan in Shopian. The forces retaliated with more firing, resulting in four persons being killed.

The retaliatory firing killed a militant identified as Shahid Ahmad Dar, resident of Jamnagri in Shopian. However, three others were also killed in the firing, who the Army says were accomplices of Dar, but locals denied the allegation saying the three were civilians.

Situation remains tense in Shopian as some have resorted to protests at the Kashmir University over the killings. All the three were locals and residents of Trenz, Pinjoora and Imamsahib areas of Shopian.

Meanwhile, separatists have called for a bandh in Kashmir and the state government has ordered restrictions.

“In a retaliatory operation, one terrorist was neutralized. The firing had started around 8pm,” said Rajesh Kalia, Srinagar-based army spokesperson.

Kalia added that the operation is still in progress and refrained from clarifying about the exact nature of the action.

On Thursday, a Lashkar-e-Taiba militant was gunned down in an encounter with security forces in the wee hours at Hajin in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district.

Two days before that, in the same district, the body of an unidentified militant was found and according to the police, the militant had escaped after suffering bullet injuries in a gunfight with the forces in the area.

| Edited by: Sanchari Chatterjee
