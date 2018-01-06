English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Four Policemen Killed, Several Injured in IED Blast in Kashmir's Sopore
Terrorists had planted the IED near a shop in a lane between the 'Chotta Bazaar' and 'Bada Bazaar' in Sopore in Baramulla district, a police officer said.
The area has been cordoned off and a search operation is underway.
Srinagar: Four policemen were killed and several injured in an IED blast in Sopore, north Kashmir, on Saturday morning.
Several shops were also damaged in the blast. Terrorists had planted the IED near a shop in a lane between the 'Chotta Bazaar' and 'Bada Bazaar' in Sopore in Baramulla district, a police officer said.
The area has been cordoned off and a search operation is underway, the officer added.
The policemen were patrolling the area in view of a separatist-sponsored strike. The separatists had called for a protest shutdown and a march in the town on Saturday.
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti said she was pained by the news. “Pained to hear that four policeman have been killed in an IED explosion in Sopore. My deepest condolences to their
families," Mehbooba wrote on Twitter.
Former chief minister Omar Abdullah tweeted: “Very sad news from #Sopore. May the four brave J&K police personnel killed in the line of duty today rest in peace.”
Five CRPF men were killed on December 31 when heavily armed terrorists carried out a suicide attack on a camp of the paramilitary force in Pulwama in south Kashmir.
With agency inputs
| Edited by: Mayur Borah
