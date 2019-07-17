Four Policemen Suspended for 'Assaulting' Journalist in Mathura
Journalist Shyam Joshi was allegedly on Tuesday when he had asked policemen on duty to not park their vehicle in the middle of an already-congested road.
Representative image.
Mathura: Four policemen were suspended on Wednesday for allegedly assaulting a journalist in the city, officials said.
The accused have been identified as Adig post in-charge Rajendra Singh, Sub Inspector Yashpal Singh, Constable Dharmendra Kumar and Rohit Kumar, Senior Superintendent of Police Shalabh Mathur said.
He said a three-member committee has found the four police personnel guilty in the case. A letter has also been sent to higher authorities for their out of zone transfer. Earlier in the day, a delegation of journalists approached the SSP, demanding stern action against the erring police personnel.
Journalist Shyam Joshi was allegedly assaulted by police on Tuesday when he had asked policemen on duty to not park their vehicle in the middle of the road since people were already pained by traffic congestion near Jamnavata village on Goverdhan road, the police said.
Joshi was discharged from the hospital Wednesday.
