Four Posing as CBI Agents Decamp with Gold, Cash from House in Hyderabad

Four persons came in a car at an apartment complex and entered the house by posing as CBI agents and collected almirah keys from the realtor’s wife. (Representational Image-PTI)

Later a complaint was filed and based on which a case under relevant IPC sections was registered.

Four persons impersonating as CBI agents allegedly stole gold and cash from a realtor’s house in Gachibowli here, police said on Tuesday. According to a senior police official, on Monday afternoon four persons came in a car at an apartment complex and entered the house by posing as CBI agents and collected almirah keys from the realtor’s wife.

On the pretext of a search operation they took away 1.35 kg gold jewellery and between Rs 1 to Rs 2 lakh cash and left the place, the official said. Later a complaint was filed and based on which a case under relevant IPC sections was registered, the official added.

first published:December 14, 2021, 19:25 IST