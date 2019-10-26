Four Prisoners Under Trial for Murder, Rape Escape from Chhattisgarh Jail Using Bedsheets
As per preliminary investigation, the incident took place on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday at the sub-jail located in Mugeli town in Chhattisgarh.
Image for Representation.
Mungeli (Chhattisgarh): Prisoners, including two facing trials in murder and rape cases, escaped from a jail in Chhattisgarh's Mungeli district by breaking the lock of their barrack and using a rope made of bedsheets to scale the high wall, police said on Saturday.
As per preliminary investigation, the incident took place on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday at the sub-jail located in Mugeli town, said Ashish Arora, Mungeli City Superintendent of Police (CSP).
The prisoners, identified as Tarun Kewat alias Chhotu, Dhiraj, Idal alias Indradhwaj and Suresh Patel, broke the lock of their barrack and then used a rope made from bed sheets and clothes to scale the 20-feet wall of the prison, he said.
Kewat, a native of Kota area in neighbouring Bilaspur district, was facing trial in a rape case while Dhiraj, a resident of Rewa in Madhya Pradesh, is an accused in a murder case, he said.
"Besides, Idal and Patel were facing trials in a theft case and a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, respectively," the CSP added.
Efforts are on to trace the four prisoners, Arora said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- I-League to Commence on November 30, Broadcaster to be Confirmed in a Week
- Stop Tearing Other Women Down: Did Selena Gomez Just Shield Ex-beau Justin Bieber's Wife Hailey Baldwin?
- Terrifying Model of Future-Humans Depicts How Office Workers Might Look 20 Years Later
- French Open: Satwik-Chirag Reach Semi-finals After Dominating Win Over Danish Pair
- Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 4 Review: Fitness Tracking on a Budget Done Right