Four Rushed to Tamil Nadu Hospital with Symptoms of Dengue Fever

Four people including two women were admitted to Government Medical College Hospital in Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu with suspected symptoms of dengue on Friday.

The four patients had been kept in a separate ward in the hospital, The Times of India quoted medical college dean Kumutha Lingaraj as saying. "We have formed a special team to monitor the situation," the dean added.

Kumutha Lingaraj further said that the required volume of medicines had been made available in the hospital to meet any situation.

Initial symptoms of dengue include fever and severe headache. These symptoms are accompanied by excruciating pain in joint and muscles, soaring of eyes, nausea or vomiting, rash, mild bleeding. The mosquito-borne disease is spread by female mosquito (Aedes aegypti).

Dengue mosquito can be recognised by white markings on its legs and a marking in the form of a lyre on the upper surface of thorax. The mosquito bites during the early hour in the morning and in the evening before dusk. People can prevent themselves from being bitten by mosquitoes by using mosquito repellant or mosquito nets. People should wear full-length clothes to prevent themselves from being bitten my disease-spreading mosquitoes.

Those witnessing symptoms like fever and headache should consult a doctor and get the test done at the earliest. Those diagnosed with dengue should follow the directives prescribed by doctor and should increase intake of fluids as well as take adequate rest.

