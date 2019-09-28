Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Four Rushed to Tamil Nadu Hospital with Symptoms of Dengue Fever

Initial symptoms of dengue include fever and severe headache. These symptoms are accompanied by excruciating pain in joint and muscles, soaring of eyes, nausea or vomiting, rash, mild bleeding.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 28, 2019, 1:14 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Four Rushed to Tamil Nadu Hospital with Symptoms of Dengue Fever
Image for representation.

Four people including two women were admitted to Government Medical College Hospital in Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu with suspected symptoms of dengue on Friday.

The four patients had been kept in a separate ward in the hospital, The Times of India quoted medical college dean Kumutha Lingaraj as saying. "We have formed a special team to monitor the situation," the dean added.

Kumutha Lingaraj further said that the required volume of medicines had been made available in the hospital to meet any situation.

Initial symptoms of dengue include fever and severe headache. These symptoms are accompanied by excruciating pain in joint and muscles, soaring of eyes, nausea or vomiting, rash, mild bleeding. The mosquito-borne disease is spread by female mosquito (Aedes aegypti).

Dengue mosquito can be recognised by white markings on its legs and a marking in the form of a lyre on the upper surface of thorax. The mosquito bites during the early hour in the morning and in the evening before dusk. People can prevent themselves from being bitten by mosquitoes by using mosquito repellant or mosquito nets. People should wear full-length clothes to prevent themselves from being bitten my disease-spreading mosquitoes.

Those witnessing symptoms like fever and headache should consult a doctor and get the test done at the earliest. Those diagnosed with dengue should follow the directives prescribed by doctor and should increase intake of fluids as well as take adequate rest.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram