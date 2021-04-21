Four SC Judges Test Positive For Covid-19; One Hospitalised: Report

Apart from the judges, the rate of infection among the top court’s registry too has been rising steadily. Last week, Justice M R Shah had informed that all staff members at his official residence had tested positive.

“Yes, things are getting scary,” he had said.

Over 40 staffers of the apex court had tested positive for novel coronavirus infection earlier this month.

On April 13, the top court’s Registry came out with an official order which allowed officials to work from home if they were not required to attend office on a given day and authorised registrars to regulate attendance. It also said that if any employee or any member of his family is tested positive for the viral infection or has symptoms such as cough, cold and fever for more than three days, then he/she will have to intimate the concerned department for the purpose of contact tracing.