Four Security Forces Personnel Injured In Grenade Attack By Militants in Srinagar

Four security forces personnel were injured in a grenade attack by suspected militants in the Nowhatta area of the city here on Wednesday, police said.

Militants hurled a grenade on a security forces' party around 9.25 pm at main chowk Nowhatta in the old city area here, a police official said.

He said three Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) personnel and a Jammu and Kashmir policeman were injured in the explosion.

Further details are awaited, the official said

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365