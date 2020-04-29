Four Security Forces Personnel Injured In Grenade Attack By Militants in Srinagar
Militants hurled a grenade on a security forces' party at main chowk Nowhatta in the old city area.
Image for representation: A security personnel stands guard at a closed market, in Srinagar. (PTI/File Photo)
Four security forces personnel were injured in a grenade attack by suspected militants in the Nowhatta area of the city here on Wednesday, police said.
Militants hurled a grenade on a security forces' party around 9.25 pm at main chowk Nowhatta in the old city area here, a police official said.
He said three Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) personnel and a Jammu and Kashmir policeman were injured in the explosion.
Further details are awaited, the official said
