1-min read

Four Sena Workers Held for Thrashing Man over Remark against Uddhav Thackeray

The four accused along with others allegedly bashed up Wadala resident Hiramani Tiwari (33) and shaved his head, after he posted a comment about Thackeray on Facebook.

PTI

Updated:December 26, 2019, 10:24 PM IST
Four Sena Workers Held for Thrashing Man over Remark against Uddhav Thackeray
Image for representation.

Mumbai: Four days after a man was beaten up and his head was shaved by Shiv Sena workers for posting a derogatory comment about Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, the police made arrests in the case on Thursday.

Samadhan Jugdhar, Prakash Hasbe, Shrikant Yadav and Satyawan Kolambekar were arrested by Wadala TT police and released on bail, an official said.

The four accused along with others allegedly bashed up Wadala resident Hiramani Tiwari (33) and shaved his head, after he posted a comment about Thackeray on Facebook.

In his post on December 19, Tiwari berated the Shiv Sena chief for comparing the police action against Jamia Milia Islamia students protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment Act) with the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

Tiwari deleted the post after he got threats from some people. But on Sunday, a group led by Sena workers Jugdhar and Hasbe allegedly beat him up outside his Shanti Nagar residence.

A video of the incident had gone viral. After BJP leaders Kirit Somaiya and local MLA Captain Tamil Selven demanded action against the culprits, an FIR was registered on Wednesday and the four men were arrested on Thursday.

"We arrested all the four men but they were later released on bail. Further probe is underway," inspector Chandrakant Jadhav of Wadala TT police station said.

