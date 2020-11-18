Four Senior IPS Officers Transferred in Uttar Pradesh After Spurious Liquor Claims 6 Lives

Days after spurious liquor claimed six lives in Banthra, Lucknow, the Uttar Pradesh government transferred four senior IPS officers on Tuesday.

Among these, Lucknow Police Commissioner Sujit Pandey has now been appointed as the ADG (ATC) Sitapur and ATS ADG, DK Thakur has been appointed as Police Commissioner of Lucknow and was ordered to take charge at midnight.

DK Thakur is a 1994 batch IPS officer and has also served as the Senior Superintendent of Police, Lucknow. At the same time, GK Goswami, who returned from central deputation, has been made ADG of ATS and Rajkumar has been made ADG Personnel.

It is believed that the spurious liquor case in Banthra, Lucknow is a big reason behind the transfer. Till now there have been six deaths due to spurious liquor and about seven people are battling for life.

In this matter, the action was also taken against a few officers of the Excise Department- Inspector of the department in Lucknow, Alok Pandey was also suspended. Similarly, Excise Inspector RK Singh was also suspended in a similar case reported from Firozabad, District Excise Officer Lucknow, Sudarshan Singh, Firozabad District Officer Ram Swarth Chaudhary were also removed. While, the District Education Office of Lucknow-Firozabad has been attached to the Excise Commissioner’s Office.