Four Slapped with Charges under NSA for Assaulting Doctors in Indore During Coronavirus Screening

Bhopal: The district administration has slapped charges under the stringent National Security Act (NSA) on four men for leading an assault on two on-duty women doctors in Indore during a screening process for coronavirus detection. The accused were sent to the Rewa central jail.

On Thursday, seven people accused of attacking the doctors were arrested. Hours later, charges under NSA were imposed on Mustafa Ismail, Majid, Md Gulrez and Md Soyab.

Another six arrests were made in the case on Friday. Police have also announced a reward of Rs 1,000 each for three policemen who were involved in nabbing the accused.

The incident happened on Wednesday when the two doctors accompanied by some para-medical staff and police went to the Taatpatti Bakhal area to screen some contacts of a local who died after being infected of coronavirus.

Soon after, rumours spread that health staff were taking away locals on the pretext of check-ups following which the accused started chasing the doctors and pelted them with stones.

One of the doctors then lodged a complaint and the accused were identified after a clipping of the incident went viral on social media and there was nationwide uproar.

Following intervention of religious heads, the locals issued an apology to the administration on Thursday evening and promised to extend support to health workers. The religious heads also briefed the locals about the threat of the coronavirus and the importance of medical examinations. Deputy General of Police Vivek Jauhri paid a visit to the area on Friday.

Meanwhile, check-ups were conducted on 10 people from Chennai in the Khajrana area on Friday. All of them had attended the congregation of the Tablighi Jamaat in New Delhi in mid-March.

