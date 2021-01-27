News18 Logo

Four Soldiers Injured in Grenade Attack by Militants in J&K's Anantnag District

Representational image (AP)

Four soldiers were injured in a grenade attack by militants in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, a spokesman said. The injured soldiers were provided first aid locally and evacuated to 92 Base Hospital here for treatment, the spokesman said.

"Four soldiers sustained splinter injuries when terrorists lobbed a grenade on a road opening party of the Army at Shamsipora in Anantnag district," he added.


