Four Soldiers Injured in Grenade Attack by Militants in J&K's Anantnag District
Representational image (AP)
Four soldiers were injured in a grenade attack by militants in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, a spokesman said. The injured soldiers were provided first aid locally and evacuated to 92 Base Hospital here for treatment, the spokesman said.
"Four soldiers sustained splinter injuries when terrorists lobbed a grenade on a road opening party of the Army at Shamsipora in Anantnag district," he added.