Four Stabbed at Marriage Function in UP's Muzaffarnagar after Dispute

Muzaffarnagar: Following a dispute at a marriage function in Muzaffarnagar's Bhup Kheri village, four people were seriously injured after being stabbed by a youth, police said on Monday.

According to police, the incident took place on Sunday night when the guests were dancing at the wedding function.

The injured, identified as Deemashu, Jimanshu, Mohit and Sumit, were admitted to a hospital in a serious condition and police are searching for the accused.

