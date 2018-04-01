English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Four-storey Hotel Building Collapses in Indore, Several People Trapped
The building, MS Hotel, is situated in Chhoti Gwaltoli area, close to Sarvate Bus Stand and reportedly housed 25 rooms. A commercial hub of Indore, the area is in close to the bus stop as well as the railway station and is highly crowded in the evenings.
Representative image.
Indore: A four-storey building of a private hotel collapsed in Indore’s Sarvate Bus Stand late on Saturday, trapping at least ten people in the debris.
Some people are trapped in the vehicles which got buried in the debris. Sources claimed that number could go up to 20 to 30 as well.
Five people have been rescued from the rubble so far and rushed to nearby hospitals, police said.
ANI reported that three people have been killed in the building collapse while two are injured.
The building, MS Hotel, is situated in Chhoti Gwaltoli area, close to Sarvate Bus Stand and reportedly housed 25 rooms. A commercial hub of Indore, the area is in close to the bus stop as well as the railway station and is highly crowded in the evenings.
The relief and rescue operation is on in full swing till reports last came in. Locals too joined the effort and are helping the administration and SDRF team to clear the site and offer medical aid to those injured in the incident.
No casualties were reported till the last report came in. Onlookers claimed that a speeding car had hit the building of MS Hotel and brought down the dilapidated structure.
Police had to use mild force to disperse the huge crowd which gathered on the spot after the building came down.
BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya told the media that the incident did happen and rescue/relief work was on in full swing.
