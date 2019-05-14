English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Four Students from Andhra Pradesh Score Perfect 100 in JEE Main Exam for Architecture Courses
For the first time, the JEE-Main examination of Paper-2 (B.Arch/B.Planning) was conducted two times through CBT-Online mode this year.
New Delhi: Four students from Andhra Pradesh have scored perfect 100 in the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE)-Main for admission to architecture courses, the HRD Ministry's National Testing Agency (NTA) announced on Tuesday.
The four students are Gollapudi N Lakshmi Narayana, Korapati Nikhil Ratna, Sykam Ritesh Reddy and Gudla Raghunandan Reddy.
For the first time, the JEE-Main examination of Paper-2 (B.Arch/B.Planning) was conducted two times through CBT-Online mode, in this year, the NTA said.
The first examination was conducted on January 8 in two shifts, and the second JEE(Main) exam for Paper-2 was conducted on April 7.
It said a total of 2.27 lakh candidates had appeared for the examination.
For those candidates who appeared in both the January and April examination, better of the two scores have been taken into account, it said.
Out of 61,510 candidates appearing in both the months, 27,624 have improved their performance.
