1-min read

Four Students Walking Along Railway Track Killed After Being Hit by Train in Tamil Nadu

Five youth had consumed liquor near a college in the city on the night of Wednesday and were walking on the railway track when the incident occurred, police said.

PTI

Updated:November 14, 2019, 5:38 PM IST
Four Students Walking Along Railway Track Killed After Being Hit by Train in Tamil Nadu
Representative image.

Coimbatore: Four students, who were walking along the railway track near Irugur here reportedly under the influence of liquor, were killed after being hit by a Chennai-bound express train early on Thursday, police said.

Five youth had consumed liquor near a college in the city on the night of Wednesday and were walking on the railway track when the incident occurred, they said.

They failed to notice the Alappuzha-Chennai train coming towards them, resulting in the death of four of them on the spot.

Another youth sustained serious injuries, they added. The deceased were aged between 21 and 23 years. Investigation is on, police said.

