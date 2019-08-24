Four Suspects Detained in Kerala, Tamil Nadu for Helping LeT Terrorists Infiltrate; Security Beefed Up
An alert was sounded in Kerala and Tamil Nadu after the reports that six LeT terrorists had infiltrated from Sri Lanka by sea and had moved to different cities.
Commando force and police personnel check at a railway station in Coimbatore, Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019. Security has been tightened across Tamil Nadu following intelligence inputs that members of the Lashkar-e-Taiba had infiltrated into the state. (PTI Photo)
Thiruvananthapuram: The police have detained a suspect from Kerala’s Thirssur day after inputs of intrusion of six members of terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba into Tamil Nadu. The accused is said to have returned from Bahrian few days ago.
One of his acquaintance is also reportedly under scanner in connection with the case. Three other accused were detained form Tamil Nadu on Saturday on suspicion that they were in touch with the terrorists and are being interrogated at an undisclosed place, police sources said.
An alert was sounded in Kerala and Tamil Nadu after the reports that six LeT terrorists had infiltrated from Sri Lanka by sea and had moved to different cities. Strict vigilance continued in various parts of Coimbatore district for the second day on Saturday.
Kerala DGP Loknath Behra has directed all district police chief's to be on high alert. The police has been asked to remain vigilant at places like bus stations, railway stations, airports and other public places where people gather in large numbers.
"State has been on a high alert from Thursday evening. Surveillances have been strengthened on Kerala- Tamil Nadu border, especially in Palakkad, Thrissur and Ernakulam districts,” police sources said.
(With PTI inputs)
