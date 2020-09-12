Four Teenaged Boys Drown In River At MP's Singrauli District

Singrauli (MP): Four minor boys drowned in Son river at Kudar Lamsara village in Madhya Pradesh’s Singrauli district on Saturday, police said. The incident took place when the victims, who had gone to bathe in the river, ventured into the deep water and were swept away by strong currents, inspector Santosh Tiwari of Garhwa police station said.

Body of one of the boys, Anand Kumar (13) was recovered from the river close to Uttar Pradesh border, while divers and police are trying to find 15-year-olds Amit Kumar, Rohit Kumar and Rahul Bais, the official said.

