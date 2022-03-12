Four Terrorists of JeM, LeT Killed in Jammu and Kashmir After Authorities Launch Multiple Encounters

An encounter that started between terrorists and security forces at Handwara in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district has killed one terrorist, officials said on Saturday. Encounters also broke out at Pulwama and Ganderwal districts of the state, which has resulted in the killing of three more members of the terror outfits.

One each militant of Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) was killed in Ganderbal and Handwara, according to the police. Two more militants, including one Pakistani, of terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed were killed in Pulwama.

“Encounter has started at Nechama Rajwar area of Handwara. Police and security forces are on the job," police said earlier in the morning.

The firefight between terrorists and security forces took place after a joint team of the police and the security forces cordoned off the areas and launched search operations on the basis of specific information about presence of terrorists.

“We had launched joint #operations at 4-5 locations yesterday night. So far two terrorists of JeM including one Pakistani killed in Pulwama, one terrorist of LeT killed each in Ganderbal and Handwara. Encounters are over in Handwara and Pulwama. Also arrested one terrorist alive," said IGP Kashmir in a tweet.

We had launched joint #operations at 4-5 locations yesterday night. Sofar 2 terrorists of JeM including 01 #Pakistani killed in #Pulwama, 1 terrorist of LeT killed each in #Ganderbal & #Handwara. Encounters over in Handwara & Pulwama. Also arrested 01 terrorist alive: IGP Kashmir— Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) March 12, 2022

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

(With IANS inputs)

