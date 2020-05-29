Four Test Covid-19 Positive in Delhi's Raj Niwas

At least four staffers at the office of Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal have tested positive for coronavirus, an official said on Friday.

According to official sources, this is the first time that Covid-19 cases have been reported from the Raj Niwas.

"Four people have tested positive for the infection. We are tracing the close contacts. The remaining staff members are being scanned for symptoms. They will be tested in the coming days," an official told IANS.

Before this, positive cases were reported from the office of Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain and the offices of the District Magistrates as well.