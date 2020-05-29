INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Four Test Covid-19 Positive in Delhi's Raj Niwas

Image for representation. (PTI)

Image for representation. (PTI)

According to official sources, this is the first time that Covid-19 cases have been reported from the Raj Niwas.

  • IANS New Delhi
  • Last Updated: May 29, 2020, 4:33 PM IST
Share this:

At least four staffers at the office of Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal have tested positive for coronavirus, an official said on Friday.

According to official sources, this is the first time that Covid-19 cases have been reported from the Raj Niwas.

"Four people have tested positive for the infection. We are tracing the close contacts. The remaining staff members are being scanned for symptoms. They will be tested in the coming days," an official told IANS.

Before this, positive cases were reported from the office of Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain and the offices of the District Magistrates as well.


Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Share this:
Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading