Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
  • Municipal Corporations 9/10
  • TRS 8
  • INC 0
  • BJP 1
  • AIMIM 0
  • OTH 0
  • MUNICIPALITIES 114/120
  • TRS 96
  • INC 9
  • BJP 3
  • AIMIM 2
  • OTH 4
Refresh Data
News18 » India
1-min read

Four-time BJP Legislator and Former Minister Joins AAP Ahead of Delhi Assembly Elections

He joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the presence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

Updated:January 25, 2020, 6:44 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Four-time BJP Legislator and Former Minister Joins AAP Ahead of Delhi Assembly Elections
File photo of BJP and AAP Logo

New Delhi: Ahead of the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections on February 8, the ruling AAP got a major boost as four-time BJP legislator and former minister Harsharan Singh Balli on Saturday joined the Arvind Kejriwal-led party.

Balli has been an MLA from the Hari Nagar assembly constituency, and a minister in the previous Madan Lal Khurana-led Delhi cabinet.

He joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the presence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

"Kejriwal is serving Delhi as a mother. I have joined the AAP as I am influenced by the way he has brought revolution in the field of education, health, etc. in Delhi. The AAP has the vision for the development of Delhi," Balli told IANS after joining the AAP.

Despite being a strong contender from the Hari Nagar seat, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) replaced Balli with Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga -- a move that is believed to have upset the former BJP minister.

In 2013, Balli contested the election on a Congress ticket after the BJP gave the ticket for the Hari Nagar seat -- that he represented from 1993 to 2013 -- to an Akali Dal candidate. However, he rejoined the BJP in 2014 after losing the election on the Congress ticket.

Now, once again, ahead of the election, he has left the BJP and joined the AAP.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram