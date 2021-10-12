Four Tremors in 3 Days in Kalaburagi Raise Concern

An earthquake measuring 3.5 magnitude on richter scale shook parts of Kalaburagi district on Tuesday morning but no loss of life or damage to property has been reported, authorities said. This is the sixth earthquake to hit north Karnataka region around Bidar and Kalaburagi since October 1. While two had occurred in Basavakalyan on October 1 and 5, four were recorded in Kalaburagi on October 9, 11 and 12.

According to the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre officials, a quake of 3.0 magnitude was reported near Gadikeshwar village of Kalaburagi on Monday morning and a tremor of 4.0 magnitude was felt in the same place at 9.55 pm .Again this morning an earthquake of 3.5 magnitude hit Kupnoor village in Chincholi.

While the epicentre of Monday night’s earthquake was 1.6 km North East of Gadikeshwar Gram Panchayat, today’s epicentre was 1.6 km south west of Kupnoor.According to police, panic-stricken people spent the night outdoors in Gadikeshwar and Kupnoor following the tremors.

The Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority commissioner Manoj Rajan told .

.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.