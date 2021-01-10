Four UP Additional District Info Officers Demoted to Watchmen & Peon after Promotions Found Illegal

The Uttar Pradesh government has demoted four additional district information officers after their promotions over six years ago were found to be illegal, an official said on Sunday. In a statement issued here, the state government said rules were violated in the promotion of these four officials done on November 3, 2014. The decision was taken on January 6.

As a result of the decision, Narsingh who was posted as additional district information officer in Bareilly has been demoted as a peon, while Dayashankar who was posted in Firozabad has been asked to resume his duty of previous posting as watchman. Vinod Kumar Sharma posted in Mathura and Anil Kumar Singh in Bhadohi have been demoted to cinema operator cum publicity assistant, according to an statement said.