Four UP Women Cops Deployed at 'Ram Janmabhoomi' Site Suspended for Dancing in Video
Four UP Women Cops Deployed at 'Ram Janmabhoomi' Site Suspended for Dancing in Video

IANS

Last Updated: December 16, 2022, 15:01 IST

Ayodhya, India

The video purportedly showed them dancing to Bhojpuri song 'Patli Kamariya Mori'. (IANS)

The suspended constables were not in uniform in the video that is being shared widely on social media platforms

Four women police constables deployed as part of security at the ‘Ram Janmabhoomi’ site here, have been suspended after a video purportedly showing them dancing to Bhojpuri song ‘Patli Kamariya Mori’ surfaced online.

The suspended constables were not in uniform in the video that is being shared widely on social media platforms.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Muniraj G. ordered the suspension of constables Kavita Patel, Kamini Kushwaha, Kashish Sahni and Sandhya Singh based on an inquiry report filed by Additional SP (security) Pankaj Pandey.

first published:December 16, 2022, 15:01 IST
last updated:December 16, 2022, 15:01 IST