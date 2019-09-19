Four Wards in Coimbatore Declared as Dengue Hotspots, Civic Bodies to Take Action

While Telangana is the worst affected by the mosquito-borne disease, other states and cities in India are also suffering the menace caused by dengue. In a recent development, Coimbatore has developed several dengue hotspots.

The civic body in the city has declared Ganapathy, Karumbukkadai, Peelamedu and Rathinapuri as dengue hotspot. This has been announced after more than four cases were reported in each of these wards, said sources in the Coimbatore Corporation.

In addition, the civic body is also putting in special attention to areas including Seeranaickenpalayam, Kembatty Colony, Selvapuram and Ondipudur after they appeared to be vulnerable.

In these areas of the city, the Coimbatore Corporation had deployed domestic breeding checkers. Their responsibilities include tasks to destroy the mosquito breeding sources, conduct anti-larval activity and inspect puncture shops, vacant lands, schools, overhead tanks, under-construction buildings and other places known for water stagnation.

Despite taking these precautions to keep the mosquito-borne disease in check, and keep the vectors at bay, the Corporation workers have also been asked to check households within 500m radius of those who had tested positive for dengue. This is in order to take some extra precautions. The sources also added that it has also deployed special medical teams in designated hotspots.

This year, Coimbatore recorded as many as 25 dengue positive cases in August. According to sources, the number of dengue positive cases in September has been “worrisome”.

The Coimbatore Corporation had also deployed 500 domestic breeding checkers, with five workers at each ward. This measure is taken in wake of the increasing fever cases. In the coming days, the corporation is planning to engage 250-300 persons for mosquito eradication work.

As described by World Health Organisation, Dengue is a viral infection transmitted by the bite of an infected female Aedes mosquito. There are four distinct serotypes of the dengue virus (DEN 1, DEN 2, DEN 3 and DEN 4). While there is no specific treatment for dengue fever, precautions work as the best protection measure.

