Four Women Brave Inclement Weather to Demand Rehabilitation of Narmada Dam Oustees in MP's Barwani

The women are holding the protest over their demands which include reduction in the water level of river Narmada, keeping Sardar Sarovar Dam open and completion of alleged remaining rehabilitation of the dam oustees.

Vivek Trivedi | News18

Updated:August 26, 2019, 11:19 PM IST
Four Women Brave Inclement Weather to Demand Rehabilitation of Narmada Dam Oustees in MP's Barwani
Activist Medha Patkar with others at the protest site on Sunday. (Credit: Twitter@Rehmat6)
Bhopal: The inclement weather in Madhya Pradesh’s Barwani district on Monday could not deter the resolve of four women, led by Narmada Bachao Andolan founder Medha Patkar, as the group continued with their hunger strike.

The four women are observing relay hunger strike, while Patkar is persisting with indefinite hunger strike which started in Anjad village in Barwani on Sunday. The women are holding the protest over their demands which include reduction in the water level of river Narmada, keeping Sardar Sarovar Dam open and completion of alleged remaining rehabilitation of the dam oustees.

The water level of Narmada is on a constant rise following increase in water level of Omkareshwar and Indira Sagar dam.

Following heavy rains on Sunday night, the tent installed for the protest caved in and the protesting women were shifted to a nearby Dharmashala. The NBA volunteers on Monday morning started efforts to restore the tents.

After the repair work, the protesters resumed their dharna. The NBA, contrary to the claims of Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat governments, are saying that rehabilitation and resettlement process is yet to be completed for thousands of dam oustees who are forced to face submergence.

The NBA has demanded that SSD should not be filled up to full capacity unless the rehabilitation of the affected people is complete.

Besides, water released from Omkareshwar and Indira Sagar dams, the backwater of SSD has also marooned scores of villages in the region. The administration is also surveying the affected villages.

