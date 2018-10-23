Four Women Teachers Sacked in UP for Thrashing School Girls, Making Them Clean Toilets

Four women teachers of a private residential girls' school at Madrak town near here were sacked for allegedly beating up young girls and making them do menial work, an official said on Tuesday.The teachers were dismissed over the last three days by District Magistrate Chandra Bhushan Singh.The district administration swung into action after some photographs and video clips, showing the teachers badly beating up the girls to make them do menial work like cleaning toilets, went viral on social media.A probe was ordered on October 16 into the beating incidents and on the basis of a preliminary enquiry by the Basic Shiksha Adhikari, two teachers were sacked the very next day, the DM said.Two more teachers were sacked Tuesday for their alleged roles in the episode, he said, identifying the duo as Raina Yadav and Shalini Yadav.Earlier on Saturday, Gunjan Pandey and Upasna Singh were sacked on the basis of the preliminary enquiry and the evidence of the video clip in which they were shown brutally thrashing the the young girls.Singh said further action would be taken against the school authorities, once the final probe report including the evidence of the girls' victimisation is available.