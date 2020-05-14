INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Four Workers at Delhi's RML Hospital Campus Canteen Test Positive for Covid-19

People being screened in New Delhi. (Reuters)

People being screened in New Delhi. (Reuters)

The canteen, which is mainly for resident doctors, has been closed and contact tracing has been initiated to find out who all had come in contact with them in the last few days.

  • PTI New Delhi
  • Last Updated: May 14, 2020, 4:52 PM IST
Share this:

Four workers employed at one of the canteens located in the RML hospital campus have tested positive for COVID-19, official sources said.

The canteen, which is mainly for resident doctors, has been closed and contact tracing has been initiated to find out who all had come in contact with them in the last few days.

According to a source, one of the workers had some symptoms following which he along with three others were tested.

"Their test results have come out positive for coronavirus infection on Thursday," the source said.

Around 30 healthcare personnel, including two faculty members, some resident doctors, nurses and paramedic staff at the hospital have been infected by the disease so far.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading