Maharashtra: Four Workers Injured in Jalna Steel Factory Blast Die in Hospital

Four workers, who were injured in a blast at a steel manufacturing unit in Maharashtra’s Jalna district over the weekend, died at a private hospital, police said on Monday. The four workers, Saroj Kumar Kabi, Avdesh Kumar Pala, Hemant Kumar Pallai and Shyamsunder Yadav - all from North India - succumbed to their injuries on Sunday, they said.

On Saturday, a boiler exploded and hot molten iron fell on workers at Sapashrungi Alloy Pvt Ltd, located in a Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) area near here, an official had said. Ten workers were injured in the incident and 6 of them, who were critically injured, were admitted to a private hospital in adjoining Aurangabad in central Maharashtra.

Four of them died while undergoing treatment at the hospital, the police said.A case was registered against the manager of the facility and a labour contractor at the Chandanjhira police station in Jalna, they added.

