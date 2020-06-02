INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Four Workers Killed in Explosion at SCCL Mine in Telangana

Representative image.

Representative image.

A group of workers, employed by a private contractor were placing detonators to break big boulders at the mine when the blast occurred resulting in the death.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: June 2, 2020, 2:12 PM IST
Share this:

Four workers died and three others seriously injured in an explosion at an Open Cast Coal Mine of state-owned Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL) in Peddapalli district on Tuesday, police said.


A group of workers, employed by a private contractor were placing detonators to break big boulders at the mine when the blast occurred resulting in the death of four workers on the spot while three others suffered serious injuries and were rushed to a nearby hospital.

"Four workers have died and three others seriously injured in the incident," a senior police official supervising

rescue efforts at the place told PTI. Meanwhile, a senior official of SCCL said Director General of Mines Safety will enquire into the incident while senior officials of the PSU have rushed to the spot.


Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Share this:
Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading