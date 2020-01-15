Four-year-old Dalit Girl Raped in UP's Banda District

Banda (UP): A four-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly raped by man at a village in Uttar Pradesh's Banda district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday when the girl was taken to the secluded place by a man named Jagdev Khushwaha (23) and was raped, they said.

The girl later narrated the incident to her family, who lodged an FIR in this connection. The accused has been arrested, the police added.

