English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
Four-year-old Dalit Girl Raped in UP's Banda District
The incident took place on Tuesday when the girl was taken to the secluded place by a man named Jagdev Khushwaha (23) and was raped.
Representative image.
Banda (UP): A four-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly raped by man at a village in Uttar Pradesh's Banda district, police said on Wednesday.
The incident took place on Tuesday when the girl was taken to the secluded place by a man named Jagdev Khushwaha (23) and was raped, they said.
The girl later narrated the incident to her family, who lodged an FIR in this connection. The accused has been arrested, the police added.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Next Story Next Story
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Indonesia Masters 2020: Saina Nehwal, Sai Praneeth Crash Out in 1st Round
- Bigg Boss 13: Mahira Sharma's Mother Asks Paras Chhabra to Not Kiss Her Daughter
- Cristiano Ronaldo Unleashes Wizardry to Go Past Chris Smalling, Twitter Has a Hearty Laugh
- Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra's Girlfriend Gets Into Nasty Fight with Malkhan Singh
- PUBG Mobile Erangel 2.0 Coming Soon, New Class Abilities Revealed in Teaser Video