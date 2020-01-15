Take the pledge to vote

Four-year-old Dalit Girl Raped in UP's Banda District

The incident took place on Tuesday when the girl was taken to the secluded place by a man named Jagdev Khushwaha (23) and was raped.

PTI

January 15, 2020
Representative image.

Banda (UP): A four-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly raped by man at a village in Uttar Pradesh's Banda district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday when the girl was taken to the secluded place by a man named Jagdev Khushwaha (23) and was raped, they said.

The girl later narrated the incident to her family, who lodged an FIR in this connection. The accused has been arrested, the police added.

