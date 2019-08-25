Four-year-old Delhi Girl Riding Motorcyle with Parents Dies After Manjha Slits Throat
The family was on its way to the Hanuman Mandir in Jamuna Bazar when the accident occurred. Ishika was sitting in the front while her father Girish Kumar was riding the motorcycle, police said.
Representative image. Picture courtesy: Reuters
New Delhi: A four-and-a-half-year-old girl, who was travelling on a motorcycle with her parents, died after her throat was slit by a glass-coated manjha in Khajuri Khas area, police said on Saturday.
The victim was identified as Ishika, a resident of Sonia Vihar.
The baby was admitted to JPC hospital where doctors declared her brought dead, the police said.
The family was on its way to the Hanuman Mandir in Jamuna Bazar when the accident occurred.
Ishika was sitting in the front while her father Girish Kumar was riding the motorcycle, police said.
A case under section 304A of the IPC has been registered and further investigation is underway, the police added.
