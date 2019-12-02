Four-year-old Sleeping With Parents on Pavement Abducted, Raped & Murdered in MP’s Mhow
The cops launched a hunt and found the four-year-old’s body in a deserted building later in the day.
Representative image.
Indore: A four-year-old girl sleeping under a bridge with her parents in Mhow, a cantonment town close to Indore, was abducted, raped and brutally murdered in the early hours of Monday.
The girl’s parents, who work as labourers at the Mhow railway station, lodged a complaint with the police after they found her missing on Monday. The cops launched a hunt and found the four-year-old’s body in a deserted building later in the day.
An officer involved in the probe said the girl’s body bore multiple injury marks. Police have detained some local labourers for questioning.
In the past, similar incidents have been reported from Rajwada area and Rajkumar railway bridge where miscreants abducted minor girls and killed them after the sexual assault.
